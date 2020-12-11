Gaffney, Elizabeth Blanton



February 28, 1976 - December 7, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Elizabeth Blanton Gaffney, on December 7, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Elizabeth was born on February 28,1976 in Greensboro, NC to the late John and Dianne Blanton. Elizabeth graduated from Western Guilford High School in 1994 and went on to obtain her degree in dietary nutrition from East Carolina University in 2000. Elizabeth's passion for the geriatric community was seen throughout her career and in her role as a dietary manager at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehabilitation.



Elizabeth is survived by her beautiful daughter, Sydney Grace Gaffney of Greensboro, NC, who was the apple of her eye, and her mother's pride and joy; her love and partner in life, Scott Zapko, of Greensboro, NC; and a host of family and friends. Elizabeth was a beautiful soul, inside and out! While she will be missed beyond measure, we take solace in knowing she is healed and reunited with her parents in heaven!! We love you to the moon and back sweet Elizabeth, until we meet again!!



This Saturday, December 12th, the family will have a drive-by outdoor visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. at 8607 Robert Jessup Dr., Greensboro, NC 27455. We ask that everyone honor and follow all Covid-19 guidelines as you offer your love and support to the family during this time. A private ceremony with immediate family will be held at a later date in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sydney's college fund. These funds will help support Elizabeth's amazing daughter as she begins her next chapter of her life in college next fall. Please make checks payable to: American Enterprise Investment Services FBO Syndey Gaffney and mail to: Ameriprise Financial, 7 Maple Leaf Dr., Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27410.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 11, 2020.