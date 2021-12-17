Jessie, Elizabeth Campbell
October 17, 1940 - December 14, 2021
Elizabeth Campbell Jessie, 81, of Reidsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at UNC Rockingham.
A graveside service will be at Reidlawn Cemetery Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Elizabeth was born in Patrick County, Virginia to the late Marshall Wingfield Campbell Sr. and Lucy Opal Craddock Campbell. She loved to crochet anything and everything, especially for her family. Elizabeth was the family seamstress and tailor. She worked many years as a legal secretary in Greensboro for various firms. She was a talented Bible School and Sunday School teacher and was a beloved Cub Scouts den mother. Elizabeth was a charter member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Most of all, she loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Christian Corey Jessie, and brother, Marshall Wingfield Campbell Jr.
Elizabeth is survived by her 4 children, Edie Turner (David) of Gaffney SC, Carole J. Watkins (Jimmy) of Reidsville, NC, Chris Jessie of Reidsville, NC, Craig Jessie (MaLisa) of Winterville, NC; grandchildren, Allison and Maison Eckstrom, Zach, Devin and Bella Jessie, Hunter and Skylar Herring, Wayne Turner, Nathan Watkins and Dylan Watkins; great-grandkids, Alex, Macy, Ariana and Cacey Turner, Waylon Watkins, along with a large and loving extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.