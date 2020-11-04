Nelson, Elizabeth K.
June 2, 1922 - October 31, 2020
Elizabeth "Lib" Knight Nelson, 98, passed away October 31, 2020, at Heritage Hall-Laurel Meadows in Laurel Fork, VA. She was born in Guilford County, NC, June 2, 1922, and made her home in Greensboro, NC.
Lib is survived by her daughter, June Howard (Ed), Laurel Fork, VA; sons, Gene Nelson (Kathy) and Ray Nelson, Reidsville NC; grandchildren, Melissa Price (Stacy), Eden, NC, Maggie Dabbs (Richard), Lincolnton, NC and Adam Burnette (Brenna), Portland, OR; eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and special friend Eula Quate.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elijah Swanson Nelson; parents, Jabez Gurney Knight and Martha Iona Jones; brothers, Leslie (L. S.) and Wilson Knight; sisters, Elsie Hanner, Margaret Gerringer, Henrietta Mitchell, Ethel Robinson, and Ora Stafford; niece, Mabel Kozlovsky.
Lib was a faithful caregiver and was devoted to family and anyone in need. She was an avid gardener, loved cooking, canning, and working in her yard. She retired from Proctor and Gamble in Greensboro, NC.
A graveside memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at New Garden Cemetery, Greensboro, with Reverend Danielle Cooper officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Garden Cemetery Association, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. The family would like to thank the staff at Laurel Meadows for their kindness and care for Lib. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 4, 2020.