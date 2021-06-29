We will truly miss our Miss Betsy. She was such a fine southern gal. The parties she and Jim had were the best. Always so much fun. The annual Christmas party, the cocktail parties, the camp fires and Miss Betsy's 70th birthday party at the Tarpon lodge were so much fun. Betsy loved her sports teams. Her and Steve talked and argued contiuely whose team was best. Will always remember Miss Betsy yelling at Jim ,"Now I told you ..... We will miss her so much . Love and prayers to Jim and the family.

Joyce and Steve McQuestion Friend June 29, 2021