Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Lamm Murphy
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Murphy, Elizabeth Lamm

April 10, 1943 - June 27, 2021

Elizabeth Lamm Murphy passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at AuthroCare Collective of Greensboro of a brain tumor.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 617, North Elm Street, Greensboro.

Betsy was born in Raleigh, NC on April 10, 1943, daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jurney Dailey Lamm. She grew up in Raleigh where she attended St. Mary's Junior College. She furthered her education graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in elementary education. While at Chapel Hill, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She and her husband Jim lived most of their life in Greensboro, NC and loved spending time at their residences in Bokeelia, FL and Davis, NC. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 3, 2020. Betsy was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Junior League of Greensboro. She was passionate about education and loved children. Betsy taught both in the public and private school system for many years. Holy Trinity Preschool is where she spent most of her years in the classroom.

Betsy is survived by her husband, James Albert Murphy; daughter, Elizabeth Wynne Dagenhart and husband, David William Dagenhart of Charlotte; son James Albert Murphy, Jr. and wife, Jordan Carver Murphy of Brentwood, TN; she was an amazing grandmother to granddaughters, Dailey, Lizzie-Lane, Marion, and Mabel. Also surviving is her sister, Frances Lamm Pearsall of Raleigh, NC; brother-in-law, Robert Bruce Murphy, Sr. and his wife, Fran and sister-in-law, Pamela Ann Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 617 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, Children's Hope Alliance, 217 North Edgeworth Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, AuthoraCare Collective of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, Salvation Army, Greensboro, 1311 South Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406 or to Young Life, 4713 Kingswood Drive, Greensboro NC 27410.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Murphy family with arrangements. Please visit www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com to share a fond memory or send a condolence to the family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
617, North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Thank you so much for allowing us to partake in Betsy´s funeral from afar. Our memories of her are filled with laughter, celebrations, and hospitality. Our thoughts are with you all. Much love, Craig & Lisa
Craig Rich & wife Lisa Heath
Family
July 1, 2021
Dear Jim We are so sorry to hear of Betsy 's passing. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family
Ron and Jane Perry
Friend
June 29, 2021
Our thoughts and hearts are with you Jim and your family. She will be greatly missed. Sent with Love Florida friends Gary and Diane
Gary and Diane Thebo
June 29, 2021
We will truly miss our Miss Betsy. She was such a fine southern gal. The parties she and Jim had were the best. Always so much fun. The annual Christmas party, the cocktail parties, the camp fires and Miss Betsy's 70th birthday party at the Tarpon lodge were so much fun. Betsy loved her sports teams. Her and Steve talked and argued contiuely whose team was best. Will always remember Miss Betsy yelling at Jim ,"Now I told you ..... We will miss her so much . Love and prayers to Jim and the family.
Joyce and Steve McQuestion
Friend
June 29, 2021
Jim: So sorry to learn of Betsy's passing; we love you both. We will not be able to attend the memorial service but will be there in spirit. Godspeed.
Pat and Bob Sevier
Friend
June 29, 2021
Betsy will be greatly missed by Len and I. We so thankful she was a part of our lives. Love to you all, your in our prayers daily that the found memorries flood you with peace.
Leonard & Sherrie Cook
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results