Murphy, Elizabeth Lamm
April 10, 1943 - June 27, 2021
Elizabeth Lamm Murphy passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at AuthroCare Collective of Greensboro of a brain tumor.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 617, North Elm Street, Greensboro.
Betsy was born in Raleigh, NC on April 10, 1943, daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jurney Dailey Lamm. She grew up in Raleigh where she attended St. Mary's Junior College. She furthered her education graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in elementary education. While at Chapel Hill, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She and her husband Jim lived most of their life in Greensboro, NC and loved spending time at their residences in Bokeelia, FL and Davis, NC. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 3, 2020. Betsy was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Junior League of Greensboro. She was passionate about education and loved children. Betsy taught both in the public and private school system for many years. Holy Trinity Preschool is where she spent most of her years in the classroom.
Betsy is survived by her husband, James Albert Murphy; daughter, Elizabeth Wynne Dagenhart and husband, David William Dagenhart of Charlotte; son James Albert Murphy, Jr. and wife, Jordan Carver Murphy of Brentwood, TN; she was an amazing grandmother to granddaughters, Dailey, Lizzie-Lane, Marion, and Mabel. Also surviving is her sister, Frances Lamm Pearsall of Raleigh, NC; brother-in-law, Robert Bruce Murphy, Sr. and his wife, Fran and sister-in-law, Pamela Ann Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 617 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, Children's Hope Alliance, 217 North Edgeworth Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, AuthoraCare Collective of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, Salvation Army, Greensboro, 1311 South Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406 or to Young Life, 4713 Kingswood Drive, Greensboro NC 27410.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Murphy family with arrangements. Please visit www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
to share a fond memory or send a condolence to the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.