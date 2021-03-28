Menu
Elizabeth Shough Myers
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Myers, Elizabeth Shough

July 12, 1944 - March 26, 2021

Elizabeth Shough Myers, 76, passed away Friday morning, March 26, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

A funeral service will be held at Fair Funeral Home Chapel on Monday March 29th at 11:00am. Elizabeth will lie in repose on Sunday from noon to 6:00pm for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book. The family will have a visitation an hour prior to the service.

Born July 12, 1944 in Rockingham County, NC, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Shough and Ollie Lester Shough. She was a loving sister, mother, aunt, nanny and great nanny. She was a loving wife and a wonderful friend to many people. Elizabeth was a loyal employee of Rockingham County School System at Lincoln Elementary.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Powell of Pelham; four sisters, Glenda Boyd (Bobby) of Madison, Patsy Boobar of Arizona, Wanda Hurst (Sam) and Phyllis Fagge (Ricky), both of Stoneville; grandchildren, Chad Sexton, wife Kayla, MaKayla Kernodle husband Brandon; great-grandchildren, Nole, Emerson and Oliver Sexton, Izabelle Stophel and Cyrus Kernodle and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Otis Myers and her sister, Sybil Atkins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pretty In Pink Foundation, 5171 Glenwood Ave. # 360, Raleigh, NC 27612

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com

Fair Funeral Home

P O Box 337, Eden, NC 27289
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
NC
Mar
29
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
NC
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
NC
