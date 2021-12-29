Salmon, Elizabeth



January 18, 1942 - December 26, 2021



Elizabeth Ann Murphy Salmon, age 79, passed away December 26, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.



Elizabeth was a native of Randolph County and a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. She was a teacher assistant at Liberty Grammar School for 5 years and administrative assistant at Jefferson Standard for 9 years. She enjoyed collecting pottery and watching nature. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ruby Murphy, and her brother, Thomas Edison Murphy, Jr.



Elizabeth is survived by her husband, John "Larry" Salmon of the home; son: John Larry Salmon, Jr. (Jennifer) of Lawrenceville, GA; daughter: Elizabeth Renee Koontz (Michael) of Huntersville, NC; brother: Darrell Murphy (Valerie) of Jacksonville, FL, sister: Debbie Pugh (John) of Franklinville, NC; grandsons: Dylan Koontz, Tyler Koontz, Connor Salmon and Brendan Salmon. Elizabeth was also blessed with many loving nieces and nephews.



Elizabeth will lie in repose Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Gilmore Memorial Park, 6500 Liberty Rd., Julian, NC 27283 with Pastor Stephen Fitch officiating. Masks will be made available to anyone that requests one. After the graveside service, the family invites everyone to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 7394 Shiloh Rd., Liberty, NC 27298 for refreshments provided by Shiloh United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Make-A-Wish, 7025 Albert Rd., Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409.



Pugh Funeral Home



600 S. Main St.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.