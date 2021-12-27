Menu
Elizabeth "Betsy" Winfree Russell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC
Russell, Elizabeth Murphey Winfree

December 9, 1932 - December 23, 2021

Mrs. Elizabeth 'Betsy' Murphey Winfree Russell, 89, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at River Landing of Sandy Ridge.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29 at the First Baptist Church of Summerfield Cemetery with Dr. Kelly Bullard officiating.

She was born on December 9, 1932 the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy Murphey. Betsy spent most of her early years in Tucson, Arizona and moved to Summerfield with the marriage of her husband, Earl. She attended First Baptist Church of Summerfield and was active in the Charity Sunday School Class as her health permitted. She was an avid sewer and quilter and enjoyed reading. She especially enjoyed participating in the many activities offered at River Landing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Earl Winfree and Leslie Russell and her sister Jo Ezell who lived in Clearwater, OK.

Surviving are children Earl Clifton 'Cliff' Winfree, Jr. of Danbury, Edmon Glenn Winfree and his wife, Terri, of Winston-Salem, Sharon W. Morrow and her husband, 'Mac' of Summerfield, and Steven Wayne Winfree of Stokesdale; step-son Jeff Russell and his wife, Jane; 7 grandchildren Savannah Winfree, Molly Winfree, Ashley McClintock, Brian Keith Jones, Jill L. Gamez, Charles David Jones, and Lee Winfree; 5 great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC 27358.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
