Elizabeth Sweeney Wolf
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Morehead High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Elizabeth Sweeney Wolf

Greensboro — Elizabeth Sweeney Wolf, 73, died Wednesday morning, December 15, 2021 after a courageous time with Alzheimer's and lung cancer at Abbotswood under hospice care.

A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel, Greensboro, NC, followed by a receiving time of family and friends.

Born in Leaksville, NC (now present-day Eden) on August 19, 1948, Elizabeth lived a full, joyful adolescence. She was active in the church youth group, a beautiful singer, piano player, head cheerleader at Morehead High School, Homecoming Queen, Miss Tri-City 1966 and was a contestant in the Miss North Carolina pageant. During her time there, it was stated in the paper: "Everyone at the pageant was impressed with Elizabeth's friendliness, talent and beauty."

Elizabeth is a graduate of East Carolina University with a BS in accounting. Through her adult life she worked in various accounting roles, including with Guilford County. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing with her grandchildren, Bible study fellowship and water aerobics among many other things. Elizabeth had a sparkling personality, magnetic smile, great sense of humor and lived a legacy of kindness.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Louise Sweeney, Sr., and brother, Roy Sweeney.

Survivors include her husband, Alan Wolf; daughter, Stephanie Sackel, granddaughter, Hannah Sackel, and grandson, Henry Sackel, all of Greensboro; brother, Jeffrey Sweeney of Knoxville, TN; sister, Carol Locke, and brother-in-law, Randy Locke of Sarasota, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family wishes to express their appreciation for how they compassionately supported Elizabeth in her final days. The family also extends gratitude to the hospice team as well as the staff at Abbotswood.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to learn of this great loss. Elizabeth was a treasure, truly an Angel on earth. She was the dearest, most supportive friend you could ever hope for. This caring, gentle and tender soul blessed our lives. Elizabeth and I lost touch in recent years, so I had no idea she was struggling with end of life challenges. This Angel has found her way home. It gives me peace to know she is free. Stephanie, Alan, and Carol and family, I send you all prayers of comfort during this difficult time.
MayCay Beeler
Friend
February 13, 2022
Sending love and hope that memories bring you comfort and peace.
Ellen Van Velsor
Friend
December 21, 2021
We thank God that our dear sister Elizabeth is no longer in pain, suffering, or confusion. We thank God that she is now flying freely on the wings of angels with the loved ones who have passed before her. Amen.
Carol Sweeney Sparrow and Randolph (Randy) Locke
Family
December 19, 2021
Stephanie, our prayers are with you and your family during this long goodbye. May some sweet memories of your life together bring you comfort over the coming years.
Lynne Peer
Friend
December 19, 2021
