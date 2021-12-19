Elizabeth Sweeney Wolf
Greensboro — Elizabeth Sweeney Wolf, 73, died Wednesday morning, December 15, 2021 after a courageous time with Alzheimer's and lung cancer at Abbotswood under hospice care.
A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel, Greensboro, NC, followed by a receiving time of family and friends.
Born in Leaksville, NC (now present-day Eden) on August 19, 1948, Elizabeth lived a full, joyful adolescence. She was active in the church youth group, a beautiful singer, piano player, head cheerleader at Morehead High School, Homecoming Queen, Miss Tri-City 1966 and was a contestant in the Miss North Carolina pageant. During her time there, it was stated in the paper: "Everyone at the pageant was impressed with Elizabeth's friendliness, talent and beauty."
Elizabeth is a graduate of East Carolina University with a BS in accounting. Through her adult life she worked in various accounting roles, including with Guilford County. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing with her grandchildren, Bible study fellowship and water aerobics among many other things. Elizabeth had a sparkling personality, magnetic smile, great sense of humor and lived a legacy of kindness.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Louise Sweeney, Sr., and brother, Roy Sweeney.
Survivors include her husband, Alan Wolf; daughter, Stephanie Sackel, granddaughter, Hannah Sackel, and grandson, Henry Sackel, all of Greensboro; brother, Jeffrey Sweeney of Knoxville, TN; sister, Carol Locke, and brother-in-law, Randy Locke of Sarasota, FL.
Memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family wishes to express their appreciation for how they compassionately supported Elizabeth in her final days. The family also extends gratitude to the hospice team as well as the staff at Abbotswood.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.