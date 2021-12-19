I am so sorry to learn of this great loss. Elizabeth was a treasure, truly an Angel on earth. She was the dearest, most supportive friend you could ever hope for. This caring, gentle and tender soul blessed our lives. Elizabeth and I lost touch in recent years, so I had no idea she was struggling with end of life challenges. This Angel has found her way home. It gives me peace to know she is free. Stephanie, Alan, and Carol and family, I send you all prayers of comfort during this difficult time.

MayCay Beeler Friend February 13, 2022