Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ella P. Barham
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home - Greensboro
2003 E Market St
Greensboro, NC
Barham, Ella P.

Ella P. Barham, 94, of Greensboro, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation.

Funeral Services, 12:00 PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at United Institutional Baptist Church, 802 East Market Street, Greensboro.

Interment, Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, United Institutional Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Service, Inc.

Everyone's health is important to the family, and to ensure that anyone who wishes can join us in a safe manner, please feel free to use the link below and view the funeral services via Zoom. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9705252440; Meeting ID: 970 525 2440.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
United Institutional Baptist Church
NC
Dec
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
United Institutional Baptist Church
802 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home - Greensboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home - Greensboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Ella was one of the sweetest ladies I have known. As a neighbor and friend, I would visit often with her as she gardened in her yard. She taught me as she worked and offered advice for my own gardening attempts. I treasure memories of the little biscuits she would bake and share at special times. Thoughts and prayers to all of her family.
Sandy Hunt
Friend
January 24, 2022
From the day we moved in next door to Ella and she welcomed us into the neighborhood with a plateful of freshly baked rolls, she had our hearts. She was a treasure to the neighborhood , walkers would stop to say, "Hello Ella" when she was out working her perennial garden. Through the years she has enriched our lives with many tips especially on gardening. We will miss her many "God bless your heart" she wished us. We pray God will bless your hearts at this time.
John & Barbara Long
Friend
December 17, 2021
"Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful; over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of the lord." Matt.25-21 Love you, Peaches Keeping the family in my thoughts and prayers.
Faye D Cates, Richmond VA
December 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Ella's family. She will truly be missed and fond memories will be everlasting recalling her sweet spirit and songs she ministered to her church family. Now, an Angel who is watching over her family...by Blood and by Love! May the Lord God continue to give her family all the Comfort, Strength and Peace that is needed.
Rosalyn Posey
Friend
December 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joseph Holloway
Friend
December 16, 2021
Ella was one of most beautiful souls we ever met. Our family treasured our friendship with Ella and James. Our deepest condolences to the Barham family.
Maxine & Jim Myers
Other
December 15, 2021
We are former neighbors of Ella when we lived in the Cardinal. We remember her fondly. She had such a kind and generous spirit. Any time that we would give her a helping hand, she would reward us with her delicious goodies she had baked. We feel privileged to have known her.
Shirley and Jerry Simpson
December 15, 2021
I am sincerely sorry for your loss. Ella was a hero to me. I think she would be glad to know that I am continuing her biscuit legacy through "Mel´s Kitchen" making Over 1000 biscuits a week, many of them country ham filled. I think of her daily when doing so. I´d like to get in touch with Ella´s daughter. How do I do that? Melanie Soles
Melanie Soles
Friend
December 15, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and what a loss! She was one of the sweetest, dearest ladies we have ever known. Our entire family loved her dearly. She is in heaven now with James and God. God bless.
Susan & David Millikan
December 15, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Your church family will love you and miss you always.
Cheryl T. Porter
Other
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results