Barham, Ella P.
Ella P. Barham, 94, of Greensboro, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation.
Funeral Services, 12:00 PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at United Institutional Baptist Church, 802 East Market Street, Greensboro.
Interment, Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, United Institutional Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Service, Inc.
Everyone's health is important to the family, and to ensure that anyone who wishes can join us in a safe manner, please feel free to use the link below and view the funeral services via Zoom. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9705252440
; Meeting ID: 970 525 2440.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2021.