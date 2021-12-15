From the day we moved in next door to Ella and she welcomed us into the neighborhood with a plateful of freshly baked rolls, she had our hearts. She was a treasure to the neighborhood , walkers would stop to say, "Hello Ella" when she was out working her perennial garden. Through the years she has enriched our lives with many tips especially on gardening. We will miss her many "God bless your heart" she wished us. We pray God will bless your hearts at this time.

John & Barbara Long Friend December 17, 2021