Ella Pool Crouch
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Crouch, Ella Pool

April 29, 1924 - September 7, 2021

Ella Pool Crouch, 97, died peacefully at home on September 7, 2021, surrounded by her four children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Crouch, Jr., and two grandchildren, Cameron Christopher Craig and Robert Dozier Williams.

Surviving family members are: children – Susan and Cameron Craig, Perry and Emily Crouch, Louise and David Lee, Tricia and Kent Williams; grandchildren – Ellison and Chris Laskowski, Jonathan and Megan Craig, John and Rose Crouch, Tyler and Lauren Williams, Sarah and Ryan Doyle, Evan and Olivia Williams, and Georgia Lee; great-grandchildren – Malcolm and Marin Ella Laskowski, Elizabeth, Julia, Aiden, and Cody Craig, Austin Crouch, Gabriel, Ellis, and Joel Williams, and Emily Grace, Adam, and James Doyle.

Ella was born on April 29, 1924 and grew up on a farm in Halifax County, Virginia. She graduated from Farmville State Teacher's College (now Longwood University) in 1944. Ella taught for several years at C. H. Friend High School in South Boston, Virginia before marrying and moving to Greensboro, North Carolina. Along with her husband John, Ella joined College Place United Methodist Church where she remained a faithful member for 71 years. She was very active in all areas of church life for as long as she was physically able, especially those involving children and missions, both of which held a special place in her heart.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to College Place United Methodist Church or to a favorite charity. Forbis and Dick Funeral Home – Guilford Chapel is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 10, 2021.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Dear Aunt Ella, You are so loved, by so many! I am forever grateful that you were a part of my life! So many fond and fun memories, that I will forever treasure! Heaven has truly gained one very special Angel! I will love you always!
Ellen Pool
Family
September 11, 2021
Grandmama, what a wonderful legacy you are leaving. You will be forever missed. Our deepest condolences to the family.
The Gonzalez Family
Family
September 10, 2021
To a good friend and the best neighbor we could ever have, you are sorely missed, dear Ella. I will walk up and down the street with you again one day. Peace be with you and love always.
Laurie and Wayne Merritt
September 10, 2021
Such fond memories of Ella and the whole Crouch family as next door neighbors on Avery Place. May her memory be for a blessing.
Mimi Levin, janis Fields and family
Friend
September 10, 2021
