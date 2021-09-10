Crouch, Ella Pool



April 29, 1924 - September 7, 2021



Ella Pool Crouch, 97, died peacefully at home on September 7, 2021, surrounded by her four children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Crouch, Jr., and two grandchildren, Cameron Christopher Craig and Robert Dozier Williams.



Surviving family members are: children – Susan and Cameron Craig, Perry and Emily Crouch, Louise and David Lee, Tricia and Kent Williams; grandchildren – Ellison and Chris Laskowski, Jonathan and Megan Craig, John and Rose Crouch, Tyler and Lauren Williams, Sarah and Ryan Doyle, Evan and Olivia Williams, and Georgia Lee; great-grandchildren – Malcolm and Marin Ella Laskowski, Elizabeth, Julia, Aiden, and Cody Craig, Austin Crouch, Gabriel, Ellis, and Joel Williams, and Emily Grace, Adam, and James Doyle.



Ella was born on April 29, 1924 and grew up on a farm in Halifax County, Virginia. She graduated from Farmville State Teacher's College (now Longwood University) in 1944. Ella taught for several years at C. H. Friend High School in South Boston, Virginia before marrying and moving to Greensboro, North Carolina. Along with her husband John, Ella joined College Place United Methodist Church where she remained a faithful member for 71 years. She was very active in all areas of church life for as long as she was physically able, especially those involving children and missions, both of which held a special place in her heart.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to College Place United Methodist Church or to a favorite charity. Forbis and Dick Funeral Home – Guilford Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 10, 2021.