Hundley, Ellen
August 28, 1956 - October 25, 2020
Ellen Davis Hundley, age 64, of 518 John Street, Eden, passed away Sunday morning at Annie Penn Emergency Room.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 29 at Stoneville Municipal Cemetery. Ellen will lie in repose on Wednesday from 12 till 6 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. till 12 p.m. The service will be live streamed on Fair Funeral Home's Facebook page for those that cannot attend.
The family will be meeting at other times at the home of her brother, Chuck Hundley, 303 Bryan Street, Stoneville, NC.
Ellen was born August 28, 1956 in Danville, VA to the late Carl Leonard Hundley and Hilda Davis Hundley. She was a staff duty officer for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department and a former 911 dispatcher for Rockingham County Emergency Services. Ellen was a retired member of Eden Rescue Squad after 25 years of service and a former part owner of Hundley's Grocery.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carla Hundley Kasten.
Surviving are lifetime companion, Rodney Stewart of Eden; sisters, Claudia Irene Hundley of Rocky Mt., VA and Mary Ann Hundley Whitten (Larry) of Abilene, TX; brother, Jake Hundley (Tina) and Chuck Hundley (Lisa) of Stoneville; brother-in-law, Mike Kasten of Stoneville; nieces, Kim Kasten Kallam (Dustin), Parker Hundley Guajardo (Tony); nephews, John Kasten III, Drew Whitten (Stephanie), Alex Whitten (Lauren), Mason Hundley and Grant Hundley; great-nieces, Hailey Kasten and Quinn Whitten; great-nephew, Hunter Kallam; special friends, Kaleb and Heather Duff and their children, Noah and Noel.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 27, 2020.