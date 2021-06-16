Menu
Elmer Thomas "Tom" Alderman
Elmer Thomas "Tom" Alderman

Madison — Elmer Thomas "Tom" Alderman, 72, died Saturday, June 12, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Ellisboro Baptist Church. Colonial Funeral Home is serving the family.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ellisboro Baptist Church
NC
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. To all the family, I am so sad to here this. With loving memories. Kathy Copeland Craddock
kathy craddock
Other
June 18, 2021
Tommy is the most genuine and kindest person I have ever known. He will be missed dearly! Rest In Peace. Many prayers and love to Cynthia, Amy, Kevin, John, Rhonda, Noah and the entire family.
Gwen, Kevin & Ally Jones
June 17, 2021
Rest In Peace my friend, my tax man, traveling buddy from the beach to the mountains you will be missed. Good to Know I will see you again!
Carolyn Smith
June 17, 2021
