Hobbs, Elsa Hicks
November 8, 1922 - November 24, 2020
Elsa Hicks Hobbs, 98, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. Mrs. Hobbs will lie in state at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St. in Greensboro from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 for anyone that would like to pay their respects and sign the guest book.
Born November 8, 1922 in Randolph County to the late James Arthur Hicks and Emma Macon Hicks, Mrs. Hobbs was a member of Palm Street United Church of Christ, where she was a choir member and served on various church committees. She worked at Blue Bell and later worked in the Administration Office of Electric Supply and Equipment Company. Mrs. Hobbs married the love of her life, Ernest Garland Hobbs, in 1942, and they were blessed with two cherished children. She was an avid reader and was a member of the Book of the Month Club. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed gardening (was a member of the Garden Club), loved to travel and enjoyed home decorating. Mrs. Hobbs was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Garland Hobbs; one granddaughter; and three brothers, Ray Hicks, Quentin Hicks, and Elton Hicks.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two children, Kenneth Garland Hobbs (Janet) and Cheryl Lynn Brisson (Michael); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other extended family members.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 27, 2020.