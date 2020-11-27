We loved getting to know your Mom , working puzzles, giving her a hard time, joking around!! She still had a good sense of humor!!! We will miss that great smile when entering that room and we all know Elsa will be missed!! We are blessed to have known her and her lovely family!! Warm regards, Sylvia and Larry Hyatt. ( Dot Alley´s daughter and son-in-law)

Sylvia Hyatt November 25, 2020