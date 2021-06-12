Menu
Elsie Sams Seagraves
1935 - 2021
Seagraves, Elsie Sams

June 29, 1935 - June 10, 2021

Elsie Sams Seagraves, 85, of Asheboro, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Randolph Hospice Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Donald Sizemore officiating. She will lie in state from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, 1118 N. Elm Street in Greensboro.

Mrs. Seagraves was born in Guilford County on June 29, 1935, a daughter of Alonzo Marion Sams and Rosa Reece Sams, both deceased. She was retired from Cone Mills.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Sammy Seagraves; and her siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Lynn Crowder and husband John of Seagrove; her grandchildren, Steven Fracheur (Amy), Shawn Fracheur (Jennifer), J.B. Crowder (Diane Matthews and her daughter, Paige Southern); her great-grandchildren, Tristan Fracheur and fiancé Angie Martin, Cody Fracheur, Ezra Fracheur, Nash Fracheur, Rylan Fracheur; and her great-great-grandchild, Kinsley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Randolph Hospice House, 446 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home

Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Jun
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC
Robin I´m sorry about your sweet mama. She´s with Weezy now !
Misty Sams Carter
June 12, 2021
