Terrell, Elsie James



September 19, 1928 - December 6, 2020



Elsie James Terrell, 92, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born in Greensboro on September 19, 1928. She was predeceased by her husband Rex J. Terrell Sr.; her parents C.H. James, Sr. and Elizabeth Ryals James; and brothers C.H. James, Jr., Nelson James and Monroe James.



She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley). She worked for 40 years as a bookkeeper/secretary for Charles Hartman, Air Conditioning Corp., and Justice Drug. She was a caregiver for many family members as well as friends. She had been in declining health for the past 6 years. Thanks to the staff of Clapp's Assisted Living and Clapp's Nursing Center for their special care.



Surviving are one son, R.J. Terrell, Jr. and wife Sandy; one granddaughter, Lindsay Terrell Carson (husband Derek); two great-grandchildren, Siler and Hallie; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral will be Thursday, December 10 at 2 p.m. in Guilford Memorial Park. There will be a graveside service only with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clapp's Nursing Center, 5229 Appomattox Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313-8202 or Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Terrell family with funeral arrangements.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.