Elsie James Terrell
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Terrell, Elsie James

September 19, 1928 - December 6, 2020

Elsie James Terrell, 92, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born in Greensboro on September 19, 1928. She was predeceased by her husband Rex J. Terrell Sr.; her parents C.H. James, Sr. and Elizabeth Ryals James; and brothers C.H. James, Jr., Nelson James and Monroe James.

She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley). She worked for 40 years as a bookkeeper/secretary for Charles Hartman, Air Conditioning Corp., and Justice Drug. She was a caregiver for many family members as well as friends. She had been in declining health for the past 6 years. Thanks to the staff of Clapp's Assisted Living and Clapp's Nursing Center for their special care.

Surviving are one son, R.J. Terrell, Jr. and wife Sandy; one granddaughter, Lindsay Terrell Carson (husband Derek); two great-grandchildren, Siler and Hallie; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be Thursday, December 10 at 2 p.m. in Guilford Memorial Park. There will be a graveside service only with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clapp's Nursing Center, 5229 Appomattox Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313-8202 or Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Terrell family with funeral arrangements.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
