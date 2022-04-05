Apple, Elwood
July 25, 1928 - April 3, 2022
Gibsonville – Charles Elwood Apple, 93, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 25, 1928 in Guilford County to the late Charles Edgar "Ed" Apple and Effie Florence Chrismon Apple. He was married to Betty Lou Winfree Apple for 71 years, who died in December, 2020.
Elwood was a retired tobacco farmer and carpenter. He was a member of Apple's Chapel Christian Church and the Helping Hands Sunday School class. Elwood was very active for many years at the church, having served as a former deacon, trustee, and Sunday school teacher. He sang in the Men's Quartet, the Adult Choir, and led the Senior Adult Choir. He was the music leader of the Men's Chorus for over 37 years.
He is survived by a son, Robert (Rona) Apple; grandchildren, Cara (Tim) Soares, Brian Apple, Phillip Thompson, and Katie Apple; great-grandchildren, Luke, Sydney, and Jaylen; several nieces and nephews. Elwood was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; a daughter, Donna Thompson; a son, Gene Apple and daughter-in-law, Amy; his parents; a stepmother, Bessie Tucker Apple; brothers, Devoe, Harvey, and Aubrey Apple; and a sister, Edith Kennedy.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Apple's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery with Rev. Dale Kennedy officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Elwood will be available for viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apple's Chapel Cemetery Endowment Fund, 7345 NC 61 North, Gibsonville, NC 27249 or to Authoracare, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. We encourage you to send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com
.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 5, 2022.