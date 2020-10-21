Edwards, Jean Weatherby
Waynesville - Emma Jean Weatherby Edwards passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital.
A native of Haywood County, she was a daughter of the late Carolton "C.E." (Coach Weatherby) and Mary Emma Massie Weatherby. Jean was a graduate of Waynesville Township High School in 1960 before graduating from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 1964. She retired from a lifetime career as a teacher in 2002. She taught 5th graders in the Guilford County School system for 26 years at Bluford Elementary for 14 years and at Claxton Elementary for 12 years. Jean also taught in Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.
Jean spent her winters in Greensboro and enjoyed summertime at a peaceful family mountain cabin on Lake Glenville, North Carolina. Jean was a passionate UNC football and basketball fan. She enjoyed spending time with her coffee group, Seasoned Chickens, Bluford Dinner Club and Neighborhood Lunch Club. She also had great friendships with her AHOY exercise group at Lewis Recreation Center.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Ralph Edwards; daughter Heather Edwards Blackmon; brother, Carleton Eddy Weatherby, III, and his wife Momo; and nieces and nephews, Ingrid Weatherby, Vivian Weatherby, Carole Christian, Kim Whitten, Rick Allison and Anita Donnelly.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesville, North Carolina with Bishop J. Lawrence McCleskey officiating.
Memorials may be made to Weatherby Scholarship Memorial Fund, Haywood Community College Foundation, Inc., 185 Freedlander Drive, Clyde, NC 28721.
The care of Mrs. Edwards has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 21, 2020.