Price, Emma
November 25, 1938 - December 11, 2021
Emma Mae Childress Price, 83, of Summerfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Willowbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Yadkinville, after years of declining health while battling dementia.
Born November 25, 1938, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Coleman Bryant Childress and the late Ruby Kennedy Childress. Emma spent her life as a caregiver in the healthcare industry, providing love and exceptional care to many. She also enjoyed many years working call centers. Emma was a devoted wife, mother, and was loved by everyone associated with her. "Aunt Grandma," as called by some of her nieces and nephews, was faced with many trials and tribulations in her life, but she never wavered, she remained faithful and strong through everything, and she has finally received her well-deserved heavenly reward.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby "Joe" Price, Sr.; infant daughter, Alena Rae Price; brothers, C.B. Childress, and Kenneth Childress.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bobby Joe Price, Jr. (Denise) of Summerfield; stepdaughter, Cynthia Erickson (Nick) of Virginia; grandson, Spencer Price of Colfax; sister, Gene Craig of Greensboro; brother, Gary Childress of Greensboro; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends.
Details concerning the celebration of life for Emma will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Emma's memory may be directed to a charity of their choice
.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service- Kernersville Chapel is serving the Price family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 14, 2021.