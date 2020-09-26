Norwood, Emma Susan "Susie"
August 11, 1939 - September 22, 2020
Emma Susan Norwood, "Susie," "Tuna"--Susie passed away unexpectedly at her home in Greensboro on Tuesday, September 22.
Susie was born in Greensboro to Gene and Virginia Norwood and lived there her entire life. She graduated from Rankin High School where she attended grades 1 – 12.
Susie began her career in 1958 at Blue Bell (Wrangler/VF Corp), where she worked in the Sewing Room and eventually was transferred to the Wrangler Employee Store, where she proudly worked for more than 50 years. She cherished the many relationships she formed there and reluctantly retired in September of 2017 when the Employee Store closed. It seemed like everybody knew "Little Susie" from the store. She started bowling in the early 1960's and became a mainstay on the Wrangler Bowling League, where she was the treasurer for many years until 2018.
Susie loved the beach and would go there as often as possible, but her biggest love was family and friends, of which she had many. She was a longtime member of Rankin Baptist Church where she served as treasurer and assisted in the baby/toddler room. Anyone that knew her could attest to her faith and love of our Lord.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, brother Jerry Norwood, sister Lynda Norwood Costner and nephew Ricky Costner. Those left to cherish her memory are nephews, nieces and a lot of cousins. She will be greatly missed at family gatherings.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. A viewing has been arranged at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home on Elm Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on September 26.
Donations can be made in her memory to Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
