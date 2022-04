Epifania Rangel Santos De Rodriguez



Greensboro — Epifania Rangel Santos De Rodriguez, 84, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 9 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1414 Gorrell St. Interment will be held in Mexico. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.