Eric Eugene Pritchard



Greensboro — Eric Eugene Pritchard, 47, died Sunday, March 13, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 21 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave. The family visitation and viewing at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2022.