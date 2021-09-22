Mary, I am so sorry to hear about Eric. He was a wonderful man. You may not recognize my name, but I was in MBA school with Eric. He was part of a study group that also included Gloria Thompson and Hallie Jessup. At the time, my last name was Taylor. We all appreciated Eric´s knowledge, insights, and sense of humor. It was clear to us that he truly loved and was so proud of his family. I know he will be greatly missed. May God bless.

Ellen Schlosser School September 22, 2021