Eric W. "Sock Man" Vann
Vann, Eric W. "Sock Man"

March 7, 1943 - September 17, 2021

Eric W. Vann passed away September 17, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. He was born March 7, 1943 to Louise Beaver Vann and Joseph Rose Vann in Charleston, SC. He was a proud graduate of NC State University as an industrial engineer and held a master's degree in business administration from UNCG Bryan School of Business. During his career he worked with Burlington Industries, Knit Away, Annadeen Hosiery and Gold Toe Moretz. Everywhere he went, he met someone he had worked with or found they had a friend in common.

Eric loved his family, having breakfast at McDonalds with his friends and spending time on the beach. His favorite past times were fishing on his boat, the "Sock Man," being outside and playing with his great-granddaughter Ivy. Ivy was his special buddy and they loved spending time together.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Alexander Vann, daughter Julie Vann O'Neal and son-in-law Paul Edward O'Neal and a proud grandfather to their children Kaitlyn Sinnamon (husband Brandon Sinnamon), Megan O'Neal (husband Manuel Dominguez), Ryan O'Neal, great-grandchildren Ivy Sinnamon and Easton Sinnamon, sister-in-law, Edith A. Vann, niece, Mary Natasha Bottoms (husband Michael Bottoms). He was preceded in death by his brothers Charles Patrick Vann and Joseph McAlpin Vann.

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
Mary, I am so sorry to hear about Eric. He was a wonderful man. You may not recognize my name, but I was in MBA school with Eric. He was part of a study group that also included Gloria Thompson and Hallie Jessup. At the time, my last name was Taylor. We all appreciated Eric´s knowledge, insights, and sense of humor. It was clear to us that he truly loved and was so proud of his family. I know he will be greatly missed. May God bless.
Ellen Schlosser
School
September 22, 2021
