Owens, Erick
June 24, 1969 - September 12, 2021
Erick Graham Owens departed this earthly life September 12, 2021, in Farmville, VA. While his death was unexpected due to COVID-19, we celebrate him as a father, son, brother and friend. Erick was born on June 24, 1969, in Greensboro, NC to Asa and Margaret Owens. He attended James B. Dudley High School. He was a painter and worked various jobs throughout his life. Erick will be remembered for saying, "It will be all right," when faced with any obstacle or challenge.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Hargett Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021, 3 p.m., at Guilford Memorial Park in Jamestown, NC.
Erick is preceded in death by his mother Margaret Graham Owens. Surviving family members include his daughters Ericka Brown and Erin Owens of Greensboro, NC; father, Asa E. Owens, Sr. (Carolyn), Browns Summit, NC; brothers Asa E. Owens Jr.; Ainsley (Wylonda) Owens, Kernersville, NC; and Christopher M. Owens, Greensboro, NC. The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, affection and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charity of choice
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 21, 2021.