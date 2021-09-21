Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Erick Owens
FUNERAL HOME
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC
Owens, Erick

June 24, 1969 - September 12, 2021

Erick Graham Owens departed this earthly life September 12, 2021, in Farmville, VA. While his death was unexpected due to COVID-19, we celebrate him as a father, son, brother and friend. Erick was born on June 24, 1969, in Greensboro, NC to Asa and Margaret Owens. He attended James B. Dudley High School. He was a painter and worked various jobs throughout his life. Erick will be remembered for saying, "It will be all right," when faced with any obstacle or challenge.

Viewing will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Hargett Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021, 3 p.m., at Guilford Memorial Park in Jamestown, NC.

Erick is preceded in death by his mother Margaret Graham Owens. Surviving family members include his daughters Ericka Brown and Erin Owens of Greensboro, NC; father, Asa E. Owens, Sr. (Carolyn), Browns Summit, NC; brothers Asa E. Owens Jr.; Ainsley (Wylonda) Owens, Kernersville, NC; and Christopher M. Owens, Greensboro, NC. The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, affection and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charity of choice.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC
Sep
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
Jamestown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Mr Owens,

I’m so sorry to hear of Erick’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

The Legrand Family
Eleanor Legrand
Friend
September 24, 2021
My sincere condolences to you and family, he will truly be missed
Ronald Hairston aka Joey
September 24, 2021
My Deepest Condolences
Margita Mizelle
September 23, 2021
PM Owens so sorry to hear of the passing of your son. Prayer of comfort for you and family
Kevin Chub Ervin
September 22, 2021
May The Right Hand Of God Guide You Home Erick And Give Your Family Love And Peace During This Solemn Time.
Lonnie Lewis
Acquaintance
September 22, 2021
Uncle Asa,
So Sorry To Hear About Erick He Will Be Missed. May God Bless And Comfort You
And Yours Always. Keeping You In Prayer
Peace And Blessings ❣
DeBora (Debbie) Graham
Family
September 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eugena Lilly
Friend
September 21, 2021
REST IN PEACE
G Graham
Family
September 20, 2021
My sympathy and condolences to the Owens family.
Timothy Bellamy
Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results