TONI, I'M SO VERY SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR MOM & DAD. I LOVED THEM LIKE FAMILY. I SINCERELY APOLOGIZE THAT I JUST FOUND OUT MOMENTS AGO. THEY WERE SUCH GREAT PEOPLE, AND TREATED ME LIKE THEIR OWN DAUGHTER. PEGGY TOOK A PICTURE OF ME & DADDY WHEN I WAS 50 DAYS OLD, 4 DAYS BEFORE HER 23RD BIRTHDAY. I HAVE IT IN A FRAME, AND REMEMBER OFTEN OF WHEN & WHO TOOK IT IN DECEMBER 1959. THE LAST TIME I SAW THEM WE WERE EATING AT A LOCAL RESTAURANT. PEGGY ASKED ME TO COME SEE THEM, BUT I NEVER GOT TO. I SINCERELY APOLOGIZE THAT I DIDN'T GET AROUND TO GOING. THE FOND MEMORIES I HAVE OF PEGGY & ERNEST AND THE LOVING, POSITIVE INFLUENCE THEY HAD IN MY LIFE, HAS HELPED SUSTAIN ME IN HARD TIMES. I KNOW THEY ARE WITH THE LORD & TOGETHER AGAIN! MAY GOD BLESS YOU TONI, & THE LOVE THEY POURED INTO YOU SUSTAIN YOU IN THE COMING DAYS, MONTHS AND YEARS!

Della R Scoggins April 9, 2021