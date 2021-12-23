Melvin, Sr., Ernest Clayton
July 28, 1938 - December 17, 2021
Ernest "Ernie" C. Melvin, Sr., 83, of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at The Citadel Salisbury Center.
The family has chosen to honor Ernie's memory during a private funeral service at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the funeral services.
Ernie was born on July 28, 1938 to the late Donnie and Dollie Ray Melvin in Bladen County, NC. Following graduation from high school, Ernie served in the United States Army and National Guard. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 35 years of service. After retirement, he continued to work various outdoor jobs that kept him busy, including opening a printing business and working with a paving company. Ernie enjoyed being outdoors, maintaining his land, working on landscaping projects, vegetable gardening and just tinkering around the house. He enjoyed spending time at his place at Sunset Beach with friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his son, Judy, and his second wife, Barbara.
He is survived by his son, Clayton and his wife Lisa of Franklinville; his grandchildren, Katie and Spencer; his brother, Don and his wife Dale; and his nieces and nephews, Joe Melvin, Tonna Wyatt, Kimberly Motter and Kenneth Ray Melvin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care; the ASPCA; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2021.