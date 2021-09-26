Aydelette, Errol WilsonJuly 21, 1939 - September 23, 2021Errol Wilson Aydelette, of Greensboro, NC died peacefully on September 23, 2021. Wilson, as he was known to most, and "Pudgie" by family and friends, was born in Greensboro on July 21, 1939, to Marguerite Toler Aydelette and Earl Wilson Aydelette and was the oldest of four children.After graduating from Curry High School, Wilson served in the US Navy, remaining in the Reserves after his active duty. He retired from Southern Elevator Company in 2002.Wilson was a man of integrity; when he gave his word, he kept it.He was a man who enjoyed life's simple pleasures. Spending time with family and friends at Aydelette Lake and Belews Lake were special to him. He loved a good joke, fishing, boating, golfing, and porch visits.Above all, Wilson was a family man. Family was absolutely the most important thing to him, and he loved his family deeply.Wilson was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Diane Aydelette Brackett.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rebecca (Becky) Morrison Aydelette, two sons Erick Aydelette (Joan Bontempo) and Phillip Aydelette (Rebecca Jackson), two brothers M. Bryant Aydelette (Judy) and Mark T. Aydelette, six grandchildren Casey Hare (Matt), Evan Aydelette (McKenzie), Haley Aydelette-Reyes (Isaiah), Max Aydelette, Jackson Aydelette and Megan Aydelette, and two great grandchildren.There will be a graveside ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at 11:00 am Friday, October 1st, 2021 followed by a Memorial Service at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church at 3:00 pm. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed including wearing masks and social distancing.Wilson received such wonderful care and support at home from AuthoraCare of Greensboro and at AuthoraCare's Hospice House in Burlington; our family is eternally grateful. Should friends desire, memorials may be made in honor of Errol Wilson Aydelette to AuthoraCare Collective, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215.Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the Aydelette Family.Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel1118 North Elm St., Greensboro NC 27401