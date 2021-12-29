Simpson, Ervin Rankin
Ervin Rankin Simpson, 96, a resident of Greensboro, passed away at his home on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born in Gibsonville, the son of the late Merton Ural and Regina Lowe Simpson.
Ervin retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service. He was a veteran, serving with the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Andrews Simpson of the home; one daughter, Cynthia Manning and her husband Roy of Gibsonville; two sons, Robert Simpson and his wife Donna of Adams Farm, Thomas Simpson and his wife Susie of Greensboro; six grandchildren, Bobby Simpson, Ashlea Kallam, Christopher Morrison, Heather Simpson, Benjamin Morrison, Zachary Morrison and six great-grandchildren, Ava, Caleb, Cole, Jaxton, Jonah and Caden.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Pastor Lavin Burcham. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ervin's memory to AuthoraCare Collective of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
The family would like to thank Heather Carroll for her care and support of Ervin.
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.