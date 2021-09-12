Mollet, Erwin, J.F.



October 13, 1944 - September 6, 2021



On September 6, 2021, Erwin J. F. Mollet passed away at the age of 76.



Erwin was born in Deurne, Belgium. He grew up in a large tight-knit family, with 3 brothers and 7 sisters. He took an interest in music at an early age and loved playing folk songs on his guitar, often in concert with the harmonica. His musical talents later allowed him to travel around the globe, busking for a living. It was in Belgium where he met an American named Jamie. After traveling together for a time, they married in Belgium and soon moved to NC to start a family.



Erwin had many talents. He loved languages and spoke five fluently. He possessed a green thumb, with which he grew an organic vegetable garden full to overflowing. He was an amazing chef—one whose homemade cheese croquettes were a holiday favorite. Erwin loved working with his hands and had a strong creative streak that, over time, he expressed through weaving, pottery, and work on the wood lathe.



Although he chose to raise his family in the United States, Belgium occupied a large portion of his heart and he returned to visit a couple of times each year.



Most importantly, Erwin was a loving father and a good man who always felt a sense of compassion for people who were less fortunate. He will be especially missed by his two children, Jessica and Jan.



Erwin was preceded in death by his mother Irma, father Camiel, siblings Bob (Paula*), Paula (Wart*), Ferre (Nele*), Mia (Marc*), Yola (Rene*), Erik (Annie) and Ingeborg (Marcel). He is survived by his children Jessica (Clark) and Jan, his sisters Betty (Cor*), Hilde (Wim*), Irmgard, and his long-time partner Janine. [* = deceased]



A Ceremony in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hahn followed by a Celebration of Life will be held outside Erwin's home on Sunday, September 19 at 1 pm.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.