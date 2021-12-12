Menu
Estelle G. Silos
Silos, Estelle G.

March 22, 1925 - November 25, 2021

Estelle passed peacefully at home on November 25, 2021. Survivors include her grandson, Evangelos Silos (Deborah) of Burlington, great grandson William Silos; niece Barbara Vaughan (Bill) of Greensboro, with whom she made her home, goddaughter Julie Georgis of Germany, nephew Stephen Bartis (Pat) of Gibsonville, nieces Constance Bartis of Whittsett, and Maria Barresi of Shelton, CT, several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, her son Harry, sister Helen Bartis and brother Nicholas Georgis.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18 at 1:00p at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 800 Westridge Rd, Greensboro. The family will receive friends at the church before the service from 12:00p to1:00p. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Stamford, CT Please go to https://www.forbisanddick.com for the complete obituary.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church
800 Westridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church
800 Westridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
3 Entries
May she dance her way into heaven as she did in our 5th grade classroom.
Martha Roberts
School
December 12, 2021
Estelle was always so very kind and friendly to me. I
Charles Prentzas Patterson
Friend
December 1, 2021
Such a sweet lady who will be dearly missed. May God Bless your family and may her memory be eternal.
Mike Dolianitis
November 28, 2021
