Esther Chatterton
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Chatterton, Esther

March 31, 1956 - October 18, 2020

Esther Wolf Chatterton, of Browns Summit, passed away on 18 October 2020 at Hillsborough Hospital.

Born March 31, 1956 in Hampton, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Walter Frederick Wolf and Nellie Suzanne Gay. She was a graduate of the University of California-Northridge. She proudly served in the Marine Corps from 1982-1985 and was a member of the Marine Corps Band. She played in the Greensboro Concert Band for several years.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Lee Chatterton, daughter Kelly, son Matthew, her mother, her brothers, Walter, Warren, Harold, Joseph, and David; and her sister Suzanne.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, jewelry making, music and spending time with family and friends.

A graveside service and burial at Salisbury National Cemetery will be held on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Carolyn Lee officiating.

Forbis and Dick

1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
