I am so sorry to hear of Ester´s passing. I worked at Jung´s which was my first Job in 1975 as a bus person. Ester was always sweet to work for. In 1976 -1978 worked as a waitress and loved working for Ester and Elizabeth. I remember Ellsworth and how special he was to his Mom, Aunt and work staff. RIP Sweet Ester. Ellsworth you were blessed to have a loving strong Mother in your life. May the beautiful memories help you through this difficult time. May God bless

Sherry Cheek Sherman February 28, 2021