Streater, Esther McBee
Esther McBee Streater, 90, went to her heavenly home on her 90th birthday, March 20, 2022. Esther was born March 20, 1932, in Marion, North Carolina, the daughter of John and Myrtle McBee. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC, with Rev. Michael Jones and Dr. Bruce Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:30 at Hanes Lineberry.
Those left to cherish her memory include Suzanne Streater, Samuel Streater, Kenny Streater, Laura Ketchum, Patti and John Thompson and many other friends, nieces, and nephews.
Esther was a friend to all and exemplified God's grace. Her enthusiasm for life and uplifting character lived the commandment to "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind" and to "Love your neighbor as yourself."
A visit with Esther was a joy as she celebrated life with love, encouragement, and generosity. A woman with unconditional love for all, she was gifted with many talents. She enjoyed playing hymns and other music on her piano and organ. Esther filled a room with laughter and had a great sense of humor. God truly blessed her with attributes of honoring others above herself, being joyful in hope, faithful in prayer, sharing with those in need and practicing hospitality. Esther served as a schoolteacher throughout her career. She loved traveling, visiting most continents and countries throughout the world.
Esther is preceded in death by the love of her life and forever sweetheart, her husband, Kenneth Streater. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Harold McBee, Jewel Francis, Archie McBee, Opal McDaniel, and Dwight McBee.
The family is deeply grateful for the love and wonderful care provided by her caregivers, Joyce, Suzanne, Shanetra and Robin. Additionally, we are exceedingly thankful for the care provided by AuthoraCare/Hospice of Greensboro, particularly Patti and Madara. Esther was blessed with an exceptional physician, Dr. Yvonne Lowne Chase, who served her so well.
The family asks with gratitude that memorials be made to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415; Eller Memorial Baptist Church, 1124 Walnut Street, Greensboro, NC 27405; or AuthoraCare of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
for the Streater family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2022.