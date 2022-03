Esther McBee Streater



Greensboro — Esther McBee Streater, 90, died Sunday, March 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N Elm St. Visitation at the funeral home starts at 1:30 p.m.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 24, 2022.