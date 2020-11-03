Huntley, Ethel Ruth



November 10, 1924 - October 27, 2020



Ethel Ruth Huntley, 95, of Rockingham County, passed away on October 27, 2020 at her home. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her neighbors, and with her family. She was an active member of Ayersville Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Ethel had a big heart and was kind and compassionate to everyone that crossed her path. She was an active member of the Ruritans of Ayersville, until the time came where she was no longer able to attend. Survivors include daughters, Deborah Wall and Dianna Huntley; grandson, William Wall; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Wall; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, James Luther Huntley. Service arrangements are pending at this time with Triad Cremation and Funeral Service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 3, 2020.