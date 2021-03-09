Sockwell, Ethel M.October 4, 1929 - March 7, 2021Longtime McLeansville, NC resident Ethel Mildred Shockley Sockwell died Sunday, March 7. She was born in Chester, PA and later went to Maryville College, TN, where she met the love of her life, Max Sockwell. After graduation from Maryville, they married in 1954 and moved to San Antonio, TX, where Max enlisted in the US Air Force. While stationed in San Antonio, both children were born. In 1959, they moved the family back to the farm in McLeansville. Ethel worked as office manager for the U.S. Treasury, Savings Bond Division for 30 years, retiring in 1987. Throughout her adult life, Ethel loved to travel, support the church with many volunteer positions, photography, all sorts of crafts, and being with family.She is predeceased by her husband Max, sister, June Roop, brother Ralph Shockley and parents, Delbert and Ethel Shockley. She is survived by her daughter Vee Ann Nielsen (John); grandchildren Jennifer Rickman and fiancé Tony McCarty, her children Charleigh, Ila, and Maxton; Mandy Patterson (Justin), their children Raegan, Eleanor and Oliver; Tyler and Chris Nielsen; her son Jeff (Janet); daughter Sarah and fiancé Michael Wynant, son Daniel and partner Camille Muniz, and many nieces and nephews.A private burial service will be held at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro. Rev. Jeff Sockwell will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be directed to the Mt. Pleasant UMC or Hospice/AuthoraCare of Greensboro.The family is being served by Forbis and Dick N. Elm Street Funeral Chapel.