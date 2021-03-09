Menu
Ethel M. Sockwell
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Sockwell, Ethel M.

October 4, 1929 - March 7, 2021

Longtime McLeansville, NC resident Ethel Mildred Shockley Sockwell died Sunday, March 7. She was born in Chester, PA and later went to Maryville College, TN, where she met the love of her life, Max Sockwell. After graduation from Maryville, they married in 1954 and moved to San Antonio, TX, where Max enlisted in the US Air Force. While stationed in San Antonio, both children were born. In 1959, they moved the family back to the farm in McLeansville. Ethel worked as office manager for the U.S. Treasury, Savings Bond Division for 30 years, retiring in 1987. Throughout her adult life, Ethel loved to travel, support the church with many volunteer positions, photography, all sorts of crafts, and being with family.

She is predeceased by her husband Max, sister, June Roop, brother Ralph Shockley and parents, Delbert and Ethel Shockley. She is survived by her daughter Vee Ann Nielsen (John); grandchildren Jennifer Rickman and fiancé Tony McCarty, her children Charleigh, Ila, and Maxton; Mandy Patterson (Justin), their children Raegan, Eleanor and Oliver; Tyler and Chris Nielsen; her son Jeff (Janet); daughter Sarah and fiancé Michael Wynant, son Daniel and partner Camille Muniz, and many nieces and nephews.

A private burial service will be held at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro. Rev. Jeff Sockwell will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be directed to the Mt. Pleasant UMC or Hospice/AuthoraCare of Greensboro.

The family is being served by Forbis and Dick N. Elm Street Funeral Chapel.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I lost communication with Ethel several years ago. I talked to a man in a place where she lived and got an address to send a card when max died but never heard. Our annual Christmas letter was returned. I was just thinking of them both and found Ethel´s obituary. I was Ethel´s roommate in Maryville for three years. They visited at our home in Oh with Vee Ann when she was just a baby. Over the years we met on campgrounds with Ethel and Max and in AL, in NC and Fl and at Maryville. This is 9/13/21 so I am not certain my message will be conveyed. We had some great times. She was a good friend as was Max.
Evelyn
September 13, 2021
I offer blessings for the family of Ethel Sockwell, as they thank God for her long and productive life. Ethel was my dining hall supervisor, when I waited tables at Maryville College, and she was always gracious to me. I also knew Max, well, and loved them both. We sorrow, but not as those who have no hope!
Adlai Boyd
March 9, 2021
