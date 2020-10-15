Our heart aches for you in losing your Mama and best friend. She was a very kind, precious, special, funny, God loving woman. A beautiful lady who dressed to the nines always! We will miss Auntie. She's with Uncle Ed and Cynthia now and her other family and friends. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Hallelujah! We love you, our beloved cousins.

Kaye & Jimmy Cheek October 14, 2020