Brooks, Eugene "Gene"



March 20, 1932 - November 6, 2020



Eugene "Gene" Brooks, 88, of Eden passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence.



A memorial service will be held on Monday evening, November 9, 2020 at 6pm at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel.



Gene was the owner of A&B Pest Control from 1974 until 2007 he served in the US Army from 1951 until 1953. He was a graduate from Elon College. Gene was a loving husband, father and Pa and loyal friend to everyone. He always carried forgiveness in his heart, no matter the cost. He had talents and hobby's galore. His favorite past time was spending time with his wife, Almeria and fishing at the cabin. He loved cheering on his favorite team, the Duke Blue Devils. Fly High Pa! We love you and we will miss you! You will forever be in our hearts. Love, Brad and Brook.



Gene is survived by his loyal companion, Beau; his son, Brad Laws and wife, Liz of Eden, Courtland Brooks and wife, June of Eden and Johnny Laws of Ridgeway, VA; his daughter, Debbie Laws Kallam of Eden; his sisters, Julia Ann Varner of Raleigh and Joan Powell of Mooresville; his grandchildren, Melissa Brooklyn Burroughs and husband, Ryan, Court Brooks and wife, Crystal and Angela Mebane and husband, Rick; his great grandchildren, Kristen Robertson, Savannah Laws, Jaylon Warren, Ryalyn Burroughs, Little Bradley Laws, Bentley Burroughs, Aubrey Laws, Autumn Laws, Skylar Brooks, Koltin Brooks, Jadon Brooks and Makayla Mebane and his special friends, Merrilee Massey, Jerome Perkins, Skip Summerlin, Steve Woods and Danny Cannon.



In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Almeria "Susie" Brooks and his daughter, Melissa Gray Brooks.



Boone & Cooke Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Brooks family.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home



7671 NC 770W. Eden, NC 27288



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.