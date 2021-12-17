Page, Eugene Scott
March 7, 1930 - December 15, 2021
Mr. Eugene Scott Page, age 91, of Elon, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Hospice Home after several months of failing health.
Born in Rockingham County, he was the son of the late Johnnie Thomas Page and the late Virginia Scott Page and was married for over 70 years to Mrs. Barbara Blackwell Page, who survives. He retired from AT&T Technologies after 34 years of service, was a longtime member of Camp Springs United Methodist Church, where he served as the treasurer for several years, and was a member of the Southern Caswell Ruritan. After retirement he volunteered with the Rockingham County College Center for Woodworking, and used his woodworking skills to make many pieces of furniture and also the log cabin where he resided. Eugene also loved to quail hunt and fish.
Mr. Page is survived by his wife of the home; five children, Doris Page Williamson and husband, Neil, Donna Ann Page , Robin Marie Page and husband, Steve Jenkins, Scott Blackwell Page and wife, Betty Chow and Barbara Dell Page and husband, Scott Diede; grandchildren, Justin Neil Williamson, Ross Page Williamson, Emma Yin Page, Lydia Umida Page, Page Rebecca Jenkins, Alec Alvin Jenkins, Jamie Scott Jenkins and Robin Lillian Diede; sister, Nancy Kennedy; two brothers, Harold Page and Ronald (Patricia) Page; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Gilmore.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Camp Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RCC Foundation, P.O. Box 38, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 S. Church St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.