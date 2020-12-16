Parker, Eula Roark Arnold
March 19, 1933 - December 10, 2020
Eula Roark Arnold Parker, 87, of Colfax, NC passed away on December 10, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1933 to the late Susie and Verner Roark in Abington, Virginia and lived in Abington and the Greensboro area for her adult life. She and her husband, Stanley Glenford Arnold, settled in Colfax in 1996, near all of their children. She and Stanley were married for 48 years, until his death in 1997. She was predeceased by her beloved son Craig Alan Arnold and her second husband, J.R. Parker. Eula was the last survivor of nine siblings. She is survived by three children: her daughter Linda Arnold Carlisle and husband Jim of Greensboro and Cary, NC; her son Charles Stanley Arnold and wife Kim of Trinity, NC; and her son Terry Glenford Arnold and wife Diane of Oak Ridge, NC. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Daniel Carlisle of Los Angeles, CA; Brandon Arnold (Rachel) of Trinity, NC; Matthew Carlisle (Caroline) of Angier, NC; Max Arnold (Tiffany) of Greensboro, NC; Ashley Arnold of Wilmington, NC; and Hailah Arnold of Trinity, NC. She is also survived by three great-granddaughters, Lily Carlisle, Riley Arnold, and Cecilia Carlisle.
Eula worked for Thayer Coggins of High Point for many years and retired from the Washington County School System of Abington, VA. She was a fond aunt and surrogate mother to many, a friend to countless, and an example of strength, hard work, and integrity to all. She faced the loss of loved ones, the loss of sight to macular degeneration, and breast cancer with resilience and fortitude. Her faith propelled her, and her family at True Gospel Baptist Church and her Pastor Rick Shoemaker were a source of love, faith, and support. Her friends and neighbors, Bobbie and Tommy Hardin, were constant friends and companions and a "second" daughter and son. A private service will be held on Saturday, Dec.19th, 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with Pastor Rick Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Close family and friends are welcome to attend, masks please. She would want everyone to be safe. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.