Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eunice Beck Chance
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Chance, Eunice Beck

Eunice Jeannette Beck Chance, 66, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021, in Roanoke, VA. She was born on Monday, April 12, 1954, to the late Wilton and Ruth Taylor Beck in Cincinnati, OH. Eunice lived in North Carolina most of her life, but she enjoyed traveling and living in different areas of the country, such as Arizona, Alaska, and Florida. After her travels, she settled in the North Carolina coastal region in the early 2000s. In addition to her parents, on Friday morning she was greeted in her by her grandson, Jacob Sechrest.

Eunice is survived by her son, Kristoffer Sechrest, and wife, April of Tega Cay, SC; granddaughters, Karissa, Anna, and Aria-Grace; brothers, Paul Beck of Roanoke, VA and Mark Beck of Archdale, NC.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Heath Church, 1375 Heath Church Rd, Lexington, NC 27292, in the Family Life Center, with Pastor Steve Parker officiating.

Friends may visit with the family after the service where a COVID-safe reception will follow.

Those attending are asked to follow all current local government and CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19 regarding face masks and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Samaritan Hospice, goodsam.care, or to the Agape Care Group, www.hpcfoundation.org/donate in honor of Eunice's beautiful life.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Heath Church
1375 Heath Church Rd, Lexington, NC
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.