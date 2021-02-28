Chance, Eunice Beck
Eunice Jeannette Beck Chance, 66, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021, in Roanoke, VA. She was born on Monday, April 12, 1954, to the late Wilton and Ruth Taylor Beck in Cincinnati, OH. Eunice lived in North Carolina most of her life, but she enjoyed traveling and living in different areas of the country, such as Arizona, Alaska, and Florida. After her travels, she settled in the North Carolina coastal region in the early 2000s. In addition to her parents, on Friday morning she was greeted in her by her grandson, Jacob Sechrest.
Eunice is survived by her son, Kristoffer Sechrest, and wife, April of Tega Cay, SC; granddaughters, Karissa, Anna, and Aria-Grace; brothers, Paul Beck of Roanoke, VA and Mark Beck of Archdale, NC.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Heath Church, 1375 Heath Church Rd, Lexington, NC 27292, in the Family Life Center, with Pastor Steve Parker officiating.
Friends may visit with the family after the service where a COVID-safe reception will follow.
Those attending are asked to follow all current local government and CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19 regarding face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Samaritan Hospice, goodsam.ca
care, or to the Agape Care Group, www.hpcfoundation.org/donate
in honor of Eunice's beautiful life.

