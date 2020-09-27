Davis, Eva
May 27, 1941 - September 24, 2020
Eva Dale Conklin Davis, age 79, of Siler City died Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by her family at home.
Mrs. Davis was born May 27, 1941, a native of Alamance County, the daughter of Walter Delmar and Lillie Caulder Conklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Vernell Conklin, Gaynell Conklin, brothers; Walter D. Conklin and Kenneth Conklin, and daughter in law; Lorri Kirby Davis.
Eva was a wife, mother and a homemaker. She was a domestic goddess who loved reading, flowers, and everything about her family. She would send people cards for every occasion. Eva was a member of Oakley Baptist Church. Not only did she sing in the church choir, she taught the Sr. Adult Sunday School class, served on the Sr. Adult Committee, and was the secretary/treasurer for her class.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years; Bobby Gene Davis, Sr., daughters; Kimberly Dawn Yarborough and husband, TC of Wilmington, Susan Michele McPherson and husband, Todd of Siler City, and Kristina Yvonne Bogart and husband Richard of Siler City, and son; Bobby Gene Davis, Jr of Siler City, sisters; Pearl Jeanette Moran and husband D.A. of Burlington, and Barbara Ann Clark and husband, Frank of Siler City, brothers; Lloyd E. Conklin of Haw River, and Coy Dean Conklin and wife Peggy of Jamestown, NC, grandchildren; Heather Oldham and husband Travis, Jessica Corona, Brandy Yarborough, Kolby (Riddle) McPherson, Connor Davis, Jillian Bogart, Collin Davis and 6 great grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her gracious caregivers Desiree Whitted and Kristina Alsobrooks.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12:00pm-1:45pm at Oakley Baptist Church. The funeral will be Monday at 2:00 at Oakley Baptist Church, 2300 Siler City-Glendon Road, Siler City with Dr. Jeff Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to the safe standards. Speakers will be set up for anyone outside.
Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, the Oakley Baptist Church Building Fund, or the Amedisys Hospice, 2929 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC 27220.
Smith and Buckner is assisting the Davis family.
Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com