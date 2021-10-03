Saint Sing, Eva Apple
Eva Apple Saint Sing, age 91, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Caswell County, born January 19, 1930 to Harris and Ada Minor Apple, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Saint Sing, Sr. and her son, Douglas Saint Sing, Jr., her sister, Winnie Capps and her brothers, Lonnie and Henry Apple.
She is survived by her children: sons, Donnie (Diane) Saint Sing and David Saint Sing Sr.; daughters, Diane Saint Sing, Denise Pierce (Barry, deceased), Deena Robbins (Dale); grandchildren, Stephanie Brown (Justin, deceased), Jason Pierce, Amy Coble (Kevin), David Saint Sing, Jr., Daniel Saint Sing (Lindsay), Dillon Saint Sing (Morgan), Holly Robbins, Hunter Robbins; great-grandchildren, Kenly Brown, David Saint Sing, III, Brody Pierce, Abigail Saint Sing, Charlotte and Savannah Saint Sing, Lynlee Millikan and her brother-in-law, Bill Saint Sing (Lorraine) of Vancleave, Mississippi.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Pastor Chris Davis. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel on Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to Clapps Rehabilitation, AuthoraCare Collective of Greensboro and Renee' Bunton for the loving care they gave our mother.
Covid restrictions will apply with mask required and social distancing followed.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.