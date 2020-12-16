My Dear Sister Evelyn, Thank you for being my second mom when Dad died and mother needed help with 8 children to care for. At age 12 you jumped right in and helped each of us. You were so precious and when I had to get on the bus for school I missed you so much I would throw my books out of the bus window so you would not make me go to school. I am thankful that you would not accept that bad behavior and you made me go to school. Thanks for getting me in the right direction.

Now that you are in heaven I will just have to keep in touch with you through our prayers.

I love you and will miss you until we meet again.

Love, Annette



Annette Looper Sister December 15, 2020