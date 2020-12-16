Menu
Evelyn Cabaniss
FUNERAL HOME
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory - Shelby
106 Cherryville Road
Shelby, NC
Cabaniss, Evelyn

Mrs. Evelyn Woodall Cabaniss, age 87, of Greensboro, NC, passed away December 13, 2020 at Beacon Place Hospice Care in Greensboro.

Born August 21, 1933 in Smithfield, NC, Evelyn was the daughter of the late V.C. Woodall and Lola (Munden) Woodall and was preceded in death by sisters Mildred Wallace, Elsie Butts and brothers Richard Woodall, Wade Woodall, Jimmy Woodall and Durward Woodall. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert G. Cabaniss of Greensboro; sons Garry Cabaniss (Karen) of Shelby, NC, and Mark Cabaniss of Nashville, TN, and daughter Michele Peraldo (Jeff) of Greensboro. In addition, she is survived by sister Annette Looper of Raleigh, NC, and grandsons Aaron Cabaniss of Atlanta, GA; Thomas Altmann and Nathan Altmann, both of Greensboro.

A private service will be held at the chapel of Cecil Burton Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, officiated by Rev. Tony Tench and Pastor Bynum Orr. A graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.evelyncfund.com) or the Guilford County Animal Shelter (www.guilfordcountyanimalshelter.com).

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory - Shelby
106 Cherryville Road, Shelby, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mark,
Debbie and I are so sorry for your loss. I know your Mom was a special lady and well-loved by her family and friends. We are remembering you in our prayers, praying for God’s Comfort and Peace for you and your family.
Dale and Debbie Mathews
Friend
December 18, 2020
We are saddened to learn of Evelyn’s passing and are holding you all gently in our thoughts as we pray for comfort and strength. May your sweet memories and the peace of our loving God sustain you through this time of grief.
(We are friends and publishing colleagues of Mark’s.)
Lee and Susan Dengler
Friend
December 17, 2020
I am a long time business associate of Garry Cabaniss through his Insurance Agency and I would like to express condolences to him and the entire Cabaniss Family on behalf of the President and entire staff of Lititz Mutual Insurance Company. Garry has always spoken very highly of his parents and how much they have always there for him in a loving, calming an supportive manner. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Michael Seniuk
Coworker
December 17, 2020
Jean Anne Shafferman
December 17, 2020
My dear friend Michele.....I am praying for you and your entire family during this very difficult time. May you all find God’s peace and understanding and may the wonderful memories of your mother bring smiles and happy tears! Much love to you!
Melissa Buck
Friend
December 17, 2020
Mark, Our prayers for your family. Your Mom sounds like a wonderful lady.
Mike Groce
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
Mr. Cabaniss...and sons. I am so sorry for you loss. I remember you all fondly from when I lived in Shelby and attended First Baptist Church, singing in the choir with you. My thoughts are with you during this time.
Tony Nicholson
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
Mark and family: I have fond memories of the few occasions I spent with Evelyn and all of you in Knoxville and the one time I visited in Shelby. What a lovely lady! I know you will miss her sweet spirit amongst you but know you rejoice knowing she is with her loved Savior. Praying for God's peace and comforting arms to embrace you each especially at this difficult time.
Debbie Dunn
Friend
December 16, 2020
Mark, We are so so sorry about your loss! I know she was one special lady! We are holding your family in our prayers right now and love you!
Susan Riley
Friend
December 16, 2020
Dear Mark and Family,
Our sympathy and condolences to each of you. May the warm memories of your Mother replace some of your grief over time.
Doug and Patty Buchanan
Friend
December 16, 2020
Robert, you are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.
Norman and Judy Faircloth
Judy Faircloth
December 16, 2020
What wonderful neighbors the Cabaniss family were as we lived nearby and our children grew up together. Evelyn was always such a sweet lady and was dearly missed when they moved away. We will be remembering all the family in our prayers as you go through this Christmas without her. Just remember all the good times you had together.
Myles & Doris Whitaker
Neighbor
December 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your family’s loss. Miss Evelyn was always so faithful to the nursery at FBC. We know you will miss her. We are holding her memory in our hearts.
Much love, David and Becca Causby
David and Becca Causby
Friend
December 16, 2020
To my dear friend and classmate, Mark!

Thinking of you and your family in the passing of your beloved Mom, Evelyn. Praying our Heavenly Father will give each of you a comfort and peace that only He can give! Cherish her precious memories! Much Love!
Cheryl R. Banks
Classmate
December 16, 2020
My condolences and prayers for the Cabiness family.
Clyde Nolan
Friend
December 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your you and your family. Bud and Dianne Hughes
Bud Hughes
December 16, 2020
Robert I am so sorry to hear of Evelyn’s passing. I so enjoyed our visits when I would visit for Pace. She was always so beautiful and your home so inviting. I appreciated the opportunity to care for her. You did such a wonderful job taking care of and loving her. I know that she in a better place and that the lord has healed her. I wish you peace and comfort during this time.
Debbie Parr, RN
December 16, 2020
To Garry and family: I never had the pleasure of meeting your mom, but she must have been quite the lady of love and sacrifice. Please know I am so sorry for your loss, but as we all know, someday we will meet Jesus. What a glorious day that will be! You will be in my prayers..
Sherri Cox
Friend
December 15, 2020
Dear Mark and family, Knowing Mark has made Sim and me appreciate what an awesome family he has. We know God is your strength and comfort at this difficult time. Thank you for sharing with us the summary of Evelyn's blessed life and ministry to her church and community. Grace and peace.
Betty Hassler
Friend
December 15, 2020
My Dear Sister Evelyn, Thank you for being my second mom when Dad died and mother needed help with 8 children to care for. At age 12 you jumped right in and helped each of us. You were so precious and when I had to get on the bus for school I missed you so much I would throw my books out of the bus window so you would not make me go to school. I am thankful that you would not accept that bad behavior and you made me go to school. Thanks for getting me in the right direction.
Now that you are in heaven I will just have to keep in touch with you through our prayers.
I love you and will miss you until we meet again.
Love, Annette
Annette Looper
Sister
December 15, 2020
I especially remember Evelyn during our high school years. I was always greeted with a great big smile and a great big hug.
I know how much she loved her family and how much they loved her. I know you all will sorely miss her. I pray that you will experience God’s presence and strength during this difficult time and feel His peace that passes all understanding.
What a sweet, sweet lady.
Roxanna Humphries
Friend
December 15, 2020
Praying for the Cabaniss family and friends in remembrance and celebration of the life of a beautiful queen by the name of Evelyn Cabaniss. Her spirit and incredible legacy will continue to live on in our beautiful memories.

With everlasting love,


Valerie Ford Camp
Friend
December 15, 2020
Sending condolences to the Cabaniss Family. I will always cherish the love and laughter shared with Evelyn. Loved her dearly. Beautiful lady.
Alisha Watson
Friend
December 15, 2020
Dear Mark and family, so very sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you! Thanking the Lord for such a wonderful woman in your lives.
Ruthie Schram
Coworker
December 15, 2020
Mark we're so sorry to hear about your Mom's passing --just want you to know that Louise and I will be praying for you and these coming days-- just to realize that your Mom is in heaven with Jesus should bring comfort to you and your family!! These are hard days that we all have to face when our loved ones go home to me with the Lord-- Blessings upon you and just know that we are praying for you and will continue to lift you up in the days and the weeks the months and the years come!!
Ron Brown
Friend
December 15, 2020
Michele and family sending love and prayer your way. May the season of Christmas bring you peace and comfort of knowing Evelyn is with the Lord. In the weeks that follow may you find comfort in all the memories you shared they will last a lifetime.
Melanie Love
Friend
December 15, 2020
Dear Mark and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. I join with you as you grieve and am thankful with you for a life well lived. Grace and peace to you all.
Jim Holland
Friend
December 15, 2020
I miss you Mom. I’m so glad I had that special time with you. We got to talk about our times together, sing hymns, read scriptures and pray. You’re an Angel in heaven and certainly was an Angel for a Mom. Love you, Michele
Michele Peraldo
Family
December 15, 2020
Sending prayers to Mark and your family. Rejoicing with you knowing that one day you will be together again. Blessings to your family.
Joy Kish
Friend
December 15, 2020
Sending love to you, Mark, and to the whole family. This is a time of reflection and rebirth for bonds strong as Evelyn, who loved her family and her world. Laugh, Love, Live.
Daniel Christian
Friend
December 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Mark.
Steve Francis
Friend
December 15, 2020
Dear Mark and Family -

So very sorry to learn of your loss. Please know that Susan, Kelly & I will be praying for your entire family. Your Mom had to be a very special person and I'm sure is rejoicing with our Savior right now. What a wonderful God we serve and He has her right in the Palm of His Hand!

Gene, Susan & Kelly Holdway
Mars Hill University
Gene Holdway
Friend
December 15, 2020
Sending love to the Cabaniss family. Evelyn was a delightful woman who loved all of us as we gathered at their home over the years. I’m blessed to have been a part of her life.
Ginny Wright
Friend
December 15, 2020
Mark, thinking of you and your family. We will love you through this hard time; hugs and peace to you!
Lea Scheuren
Friend
December 15, 2020
Though we never met Evelyn her life continues to be reflected by our most excellent friend and colleague, Mark Cabaniss, her son. We pray for the Cabaniss family during this time of bereavement.
Stan Pethel
Friend
December 15, 2020
Mark and family, My prayers and thoughts are with you. I am sorry for your loss, but heaven has gained an angel and she is out of pain. The Settle church choir sends our love as well. Blessings and prayers for your peace and comfort.
Diane Earle
Friend
December 15, 2020
