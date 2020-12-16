Cabaniss, Evelyn
Mrs. Evelyn Woodall Cabaniss, age 87, of Greensboro, NC, passed away December 13, 2020 at Beacon Place Hospice Care in Greensboro.
Born August 21, 1933 in Smithfield, NC, Evelyn was the daughter of the late V.C. Woodall and Lola (Munden) Woodall and was preceded in death by sisters Mildred Wallace, Elsie Butts and brothers Richard Woodall, Wade Woodall, Jimmy Woodall and Durward Woodall. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert G. Cabaniss of Greensboro; sons Garry Cabaniss (Karen) of Shelby, NC, and Mark Cabaniss of Nashville, TN, and daughter Michele Peraldo (Jeff) of Greensboro. In addition, she is survived by sister Annette Looper of Raleigh, NC, and grandsons Aaron Cabaniss of Atlanta, GA; Thomas Altmann and Nathan Altmann, both of Greensboro.
A private service will be held at the chapel of Cecil Burton Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, officiated by Rev. Tony Tench and Pastor Bynum Orr. A graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.evelyncfund.com
) or the Guilford County Animal Shelter (www.guilfordcountyanimalshelter.com
).
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
