Ring, Evelyn
June 4, 1932 - January 4, 2022
Evelyn Redding Ring passed away on January 4, 2022 at the age of 89, after having been under hospice care for the last 18 months. Evelyn was born on June 4, 1932 in Sophia, NC to Annie Wall Redding and Carr Vaden Redding, Sr. Evelyn married her high school sweetheart, Dallas (D.S.) Ring, Jr., when she was 19. Dallas was the love of her life and theirs was a teenage marriage and life partnership to the end of their days. Evelyn was a dedicated mom whose heart resided with her family. She loved children and she loved being a mom. For many years, she worked in the nursery at her church. When her children left home, she began taking care of other people's children. Evelyn was kind to her core. She noticed people and made each person feel valued and seen. She was known for taking slices of homemade cake to the friends she made in long-term care facilities while visiting and caring for her own family members. Evelyn's outgoing personality and kind ways were noticed by staff in a local memory care unit and she was soon asked to volunteer. Her smile and twinkling eyes comforted her new friends as she read to them during her weekly visits. Kindness was her hallmark. Evelyn will be dearly missed. Evelyn is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly Ring Sizer and Bill Sizer of Greensboro, NC, and Cindy Ring Ruble and Eddy Ruble of Penang, Malaysia, along with her grandchildren, Kaela Ruble and Alex Ruble, both of Rome, Georgia, her sister, Mildred Macie Redding of Gladstone, New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current state of the pandemic, there will be no formal services. Evelyn will be buried in a private graveside service in Lebanon Cemetery in High Point, NC beside her husband, Dallas Spencer Ring, Jr., who preceded her in death. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com
for the Ring family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Evelyn's memory to the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship at www.cbf.net/ruble
. Donations made in her name will be used to nurture and empower at-risk, neglected and abused children.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 15, 2022.