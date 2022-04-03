Sell, Evelyn Pierce Maddox
March 22, 1925 - March 25, 2022
Evelyn Pierce Maddox Sell, 97, a former Greensboro resident passed away March 25, 2022 at Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community, Thomasville, NC.
Funeral service will be held at Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 Radiance Dr., Greensboro, NC at 11:00 am on May 7, 2022. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall beginning at 10:00 am.
Evelyn was born on March 22, 1925 in Greensboro. She was the daughter of Lalah Trent and Clarence Elder Pierce Sr. She graduated from Greensboro High School in 1942 and from Longwood University in 1946. She taught home economics, child development and was dean of students at Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro, NC from 1966-1985. She was an active member of Congregational United Church of Christ, Greensboro for over 50 years.
She was married to the late Joe L. Maddox in 1948. Left to cherish her memory are their three children, Virginia Gwyn "Gin" (Ted) Williams, Trinity, NC, David P. (Corinne) Maddox, Greensboro, NC, and Amy (Jeff) Lancaster, Missouri City, TX, two grandsons, Benjamin (Sarah) Williams, Archdale, NC, Christopher (Kierston) Williams, Jamestown, NC, two great-grandchildren, 5 step –grandchildren, and 5 step-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two brothers Clarence E. Pierce, Jr., Greensboro, NC, and Samuel M Pierce, Selbyville, DE.
She was married to Kenneth D. Sell in 1998 that preceded her in death on November 18, 2021. Surviving from her marriage to Kenneth are 4 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.
She was a loving mother and wife. Evelyn was an excellent cook and she loved to sew and knit. She loved to visit the beach, and traveling. She was a very active volunteer at Piedmont Crossing in her early years. The family would like to thank the staff of Piedmont Crossing for the many kindness they have shown to Evelyn in the 29 years she was a resident. She never met a stranger and always gave of herself to others.
Memorial gifts can be made to Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Dr., Greensboro, NC 27403.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.