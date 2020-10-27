Menu
Evelyn Trogdon
Trogdon, Evelyn

February 4, 1922 - October 26, 2020

Evelyn Hinshaw Trogdon, age 98, of Randleman, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Hospice Of Randolph, Asheboro.

Mrs. Trogdon was born February 4, 1922, the daughter of Clifford and Mabel Feree Hinshaw.

Evelyn was a native of Randolph County and co-founder of Salem Neckwear in Randleman. She was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church and lived by being an example to her children of love and work. She was a kind and compassionate person to everyone she met and a good listener. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, James L. "Jim" Trogdon; brothers, J.V. Hinshaw and Ed Hinshaw; sister Virginia Williams.

She is survived by her sons: James L. "Jim" Trogdon, Jr. (Linda) of Randleman and Kerry Rene Trogdon (Mana P.) of Randleman; grandchildren: Cindy Hardister (James), Randy Trogdon, James Trogdon III, Jennifer Thomas (Brad) and Jeffrey Trogdon; 8 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held.

The Trogdon family would like to give a special "Thanks" for the loving care provided by Hospice of Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203.

Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.

Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is serving the Trogdon family.

Pugh Funeral Home

600 S. Main St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 27, 2020.
