Evie Elizabeth "Lib" Brown
1933 - 2020
Brown, Evie Elizabeth James "Lib"

October 26, 1933 - December 10, 2020

Evie Elizabeth James "Lib" Brown, 87, of Reidsville, NC, passed peacefully at her home Thursday, December 10, 2020. Private graveside memorial services for immediate family only will be conducted in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Lib was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; a sister; her son, Paul Thomas McCollum, Jr.; and her grandsons, Matthew and Mark McCollum. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Ann McCollum (David); sons, John Thomas McCollum and Ronald James McCollum; brother, William James; seven grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 251, Wentworth, NC 27375 or to The Piedmont Autism Action Group C/O Piedmont Community Services, 24 Clay St., Martinsville, VA 24112. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com.

Citty Funeral Home, Inc.

308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2020.
I love you and miss you so very much.i still call you every now and then
Stephanie
January 22, 2021
