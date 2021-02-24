Farrar, Exie Nixon
Exie Marie Nixon Farrar died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at home with her family, after several years of declining health. She was born February 6, 1934 to George Shelley Nixon and Hattie Hudson Nixon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Marvin Lewis Farrar and great-grandson, Brody Farrar.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Hiatt (Jim), son Tony Farrar (Debra), grandchildren Kevin Hiatt (Judy), Shannon Coward (Josh), Jeff Webster (Leanne), Brian Farrar (April), Jason Farrar (Amber), great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Julie Hiatt, Grace Carter (Weston), Trevor Carter, Caelan, Kamryn, and Morgan Leach, Kyra Coward, Caleb and Makenzie Webster, Chloe Hohn, Mason Farrar, and Haylee Farrar; great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Addie Smith and Arizona Suggs; also, a special niece, Sherry Moore, who gave her much love and support; and her brother Earl Nixon (Ruby), and many nieces and nephews.
Exie enjoyed being a twin to her sister Essie.
She managed the office of their home-based business, Marvin Farrar Electric Company, until 1992.
Exie was an avid bowler for most of her adult life. She and her husband enjoyed dancing to music from live country bands, and spent many fun weekends at their camper at Belews Lake where they had many friends.
Funeral will be at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, February 25, 2021 at 11 o'clock in the morning. Officiating will be her grandson, Jeff Webster. Burial will be in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Jamesetta (Jamie) Robbins of Authorcare Hospice of Greensboro and the Hospice Care Team.
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.