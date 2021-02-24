Menu
Exie Nixon Farrar
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Farrar, Exie Nixon

Exie Marie Nixon Farrar died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at home with her family, after several years of declining health. She was born February 6, 1934 to George Shelley Nixon and Hattie Hudson Nixon.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Marvin Lewis Farrar and great-grandson, Brody Farrar.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Hiatt (Jim), son Tony Farrar (Debra), grandchildren Kevin Hiatt (Judy), Shannon Coward (Josh), Jeff Webster (Leanne), Brian Farrar (April), Jason Farrar (Amber), great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Julie Hiatt, Grace Carter (Weston), Trevor Carter, Caelan, Kamryn, and Morgan Leach, Kyra Coward, Caleb and Makenzie Webster, Chloe Hohn, Mason Farrar, and Haylee Farrar; great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Addie Smith and Arizona Suggs; also, a special niece, Sherry Moore, who gave her much love and support; and her brother Earl Nixon (Ruby), and many nieces and nephews.

Exie enjoyed being a twin to her sister Essie.

She managed the office of their home-based business, Marvin Farrar Electric Company, until 1992.

Exie was an avid bowler for most of her adult life. She and her husband enjoyed dancing to music from live country bands, and spent many fun weekends at their camper at Belews Lake where they had many friends.

Funeral will be at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, February 25, 2021 at 11 o'clock in the morning. Officiating will be her grandson, Jeff Webster. Burial will be in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Jamesetta (Jamie) Robbins of Authorcare Hospice of Greensboro and the Hospice Care Team.

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel
NC
Feb
25
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel
NC
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear about Exie´s passing. Remembering all the good times growing up with Teresa and Tony. Prayers coming your way
Katherine Wyrick Kochel
February 25, 2021
Teresa, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during the loss of your mother.
Linda Michael
February 24, 2021
Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Your Mom was a special lady and friend to our family!
Marie Winfrey, Gloria and Steve Humble
February 24, 2021
Praying for her family and I just loved Exie, she was a great story teller and was always so happy.
Tanya Cook
February 24, 2021
I´m so sorry her hear about Exie passing away. I´ve prayed for he. Just know she´s no longer in pain. She was such a fun lady. I always loved her stories.
Karen Gardner
February 24, 2021
