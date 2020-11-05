Smith, Faye Corsbie
May 6, 1933 - November 3, 2020
Faye Corsbie Smith, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Beulah Ethel Garrett Corsbie and Chalmer Gimer Corsbie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Odell Smith, and her sister, Mary Ruth Walton.
Surviving loved ones are her daughter, Debbie Maness and husband, Kevin, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Faye will be laid to rest with a private graveside service at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com
.
Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Smith family.
Loflin Funeral Home
212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 5, 2020.