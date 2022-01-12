Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Faye Simpson Davis
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
Faye Simpson Davis

Greenville — On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Faye Davis passed away peacefully at age 80 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Faye was born in Eden, North Carolina on April 3, 1941. She met and married the love of her life, Charles A. Davis, Jr., her husband of 55 years until his death in August 2015. Faye was a dedicated employee of Brody's Department store for over 25 years. She was known by many for her strong sense of fashion and style. She was a devoted and loving mother to her children and their friends. Anyone was always welcome at her dinner table. Faye will be dearly missed, but affectionately remembered for her kindness, wit and sense of humor. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Faye is survived by her son Charles A. Davis, III of Atlanta, Georgia; her daughter Sharon D. Cullipher of Greenville, North Carolina; and her son Greg C. Davis and wife, Monica Davis of Washington, North Carolina; and her grandchildren Bridgette Cullipher, Tucker Davis and Lilly Davis. She is also survived by her sisters Linda Ramsey and Karen Simpson and her brother Tony Simpson.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory S.G. Wilkerson and Sons, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Faye l pray you and JOANN CHARLIE and Roy are all smiling in Heaven love you.
Linda Ramsey
Family
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results