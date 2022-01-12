Faye Simpson Davis
Greenville — On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Faye Davis passed away peacefully at age 80 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Faye was born in Eden, North Carolina on April 3, 1941. She met and married the love of her life, Charles A. Davis, Jr., her husband of 55 years until his death in August 2015. Faye was a dedicated employee of Brody's Department store for over 25 years. She was known by many for her strong sense of fashion and style. She was a devoted and loving mother to her children and their friends. Anyone was always welcome at her dinner table. Faye will be dearly missed, but affectionately remembered for her kindness, wit and sense of humor. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Faye is survived by her son Charles A. Davis, III of Atlanta, Georgia; her daughter Sharon D. Cullipher of Greenville, North Carolina; and her son Greg C. Davis and wife, Monica Davis of Washington, North Carolina; and her grandchildren Bridgette Cullipher, Tucker Davis and Lilly Davis. She is also survived by her sisters Linda Ramsey and Karen Simpson and her brother Tony Simpson.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.